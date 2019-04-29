Cyclone Kenneth's trail of destruction

A photograph taken last Saturday by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) showing the damage in northern Mozambique's Macomia district left behind by Cyclone Kenneth. Heavy rain from the powerful cyclone lashed the country's north last Saturday, just weeks after Mozambique suffered one of its worst storms in history. Rescuers yesterday moved in to help those trapped by rapidly rising flood waters. Cyclone Kenneth, a Category 3 storm, made landfall last Thursday, killing five people.