Coronavirus: Africa can still contain Covid-19 outbreak, says WHO

A woman is seen with a food parcel she received from volunteers during a lockdown in Lagos, Nigeria.
A woman is seen with a food parcel she received from volunteers during a lockdown in Lagos, Nigeria.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
47 min ago

GENEVA (REUTERS) - Africa can still contain the outbreak of the Covid-19 respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus, a senior World Health Organisation official said on Friday (April 17).

"I believe that African countries can achieve a lot more than maybe people outside expect," Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, told a virtual news briefing.

"We don't believe the disease has passed the capacity to be contained," he said.

He was speaking after the UN Economic Commission for Africa said the pandemic will likely kill at least 300,000 Africans and risks pushing 29 million into extreme poverty.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content