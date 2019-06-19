Call for probe into ex-Egypt leader's death

CAIRO • Egypt's first democratically elected president Mohamed Mursi was buried in a closed funeral yesterday, a day after his death inside a Cairo courtroom triggered calls for a probe into whether he had received adequate medical care in prison.

He was interred in a cemetery in Cairo's eastern enclave of Nasr City, after the Egyptian authorities refused to allow his family to bury him in his family's graveyard in the Nile Delta province of Sharqiya, his son Ahmad Mursi said in a Facebook post.

The family attended funeral prayers in the mosque of the capital's Tora prison, where they washed and shrouded his corpse and performed other traditional rites, the son said.

Mursi, 67, was buried in a ceremony attended by only family members, under heavy security. Egyptian security agents prevented journalists from attending the funeral and travelling to Mursi's village.

Mursi, a senior leader of Islamist movement Muslim Brotherhood, was elected president in 2012, a year after Egypt's Arab Spring uprising toppled long-time autocrat Hosni Mubarak. That vote is still considered the country's only fairly contested presidential election.

For many Egyptians, Mursi's victory represented hope that democracy would take root after decades of military-led rule. But within a year, he had lost much of his political goodwill. Critics accused him of seeking to usurp power, mismanaging the economy and Islamising the government and nation.

In July 2013, the military ousted him after massive demonstrations erupted against his government, arresting him and other top Islamist leaders.

His supporters and human rights groups have demanded an impartial and transparent investigation by an international body into the circumstances surrounding his death.

They allege that he was denied vital medical care by the Egyptian authorities in prison, causing his health to deteriorate. The Egyptian authorities and local media reports suggest he died of a possible heart attack or stroke.

