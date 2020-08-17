63 killed in Sudan due to heavy rains

KHARTOUM (XINHUA) - A total of 63 people have been killed due to torrential rains in Sudan, the country’s National Council for Civil Defence said on Sunday (Aug 16).

“The heavy rains have left 63 people dead since the end of June,” the council said in its daily report.

“A total of 14,118 houses have completely collapsed, while 119 government buildings have completely been destroyed and 16,240 houses greatly damaged,” it added.

Meanwhile, a United Arab Emirates (UAE) plane arrived in Sudan's capital of Khartoum on Sunday, carrying 24 tonnes of medical and food assistance for the people affected by the rains and floods.

Sudan's acting Foreign Minister Omer Gamar-Eddin lauded the UAE's continued efforts and support for all countries, especially Sudan.

Sudan often witnesses floods caused by heavy rains from June to October.