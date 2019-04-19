13 killed as church roof collapses in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AFP) - The roof of a church collapsed during mass near the eastern South African city of Durban, killing 13 people and injuring at least 16, officials said on Friday (April 19).

The accident happened on Thursday evening in the town of Dlangubo, north of Durban, after heavy rains.

"The roof of the building collapsed because of heavy rains last night... at this point, we have a total of 13 fatalities," said Mr Lennox Mabaso, spokesman for the provincial traditional affairs department.

"Such a tragedy. 13 fatalities 16 people treated by paramedics," tweeted Mr Robert McKenzie, spokesman for Kwa-Zulu Natal province's emergency services.