1 Ebola emergency

The World Health Organisation has declared Congo's Ebola outbreak a global health emergency, sounding a rarely used alarm after the virus threatened to spread to a major city and into neighbouring countries. The outbreak is the Democratic Republic of Congo's worst ever, with almost 1,700 dead.

2 4G team on inequality

Second Minister for Education Indranee Rajah set out how Singapore's fourth-generation (4G) leadership will tackle inequality and ensure social mobility. The 4G team will not just strengthen support for those who have less, but also strive to create opportunities for all at every stage of life.

3 Polo player gave false info

A Pakistan-born polo player gave false information 13 years ago when he applied for permanent residency. Abdul Sattar Khan, 53, again gave forged documents when he applied for citizenship, which was issued in 2009. He was sentenced yesterday to two weeks in jail after pleading guilty.

Singapore and Indonesia are on the lookout for opportunities to work together more in infrastructure, investment and human resource development - three areas Indonesian President Joko Widodo flagged yesterday as crucial to helping his country weather global economic turbulence.

Singapore Airlines has always had the global cachet to merit a second hub, and the partnership with India's Vistara may well give it that opportunity, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

6 Guilty of murdering lover

Laundry shop manager Leslie Khoo Kwee Hock, 51, was found guilty yesterday of murdering his lover, engineer Cui Yajie, 31, on July 12, 2016. He had strangled her in his car along a quiet road near Gardens by the Bay, and then burned her body at Lim Chu Kang Lane 8 over several days.

7 Mental health focus

More employers should offer "quality jobs" to those with mental health issues, President Halimah Yacob said during a visit to Job Club, a branch of the Institute of Mental Health's occupational therapy department. The President's Challenge, an annual community outreach and fund-raising campaign, will focus on mental health this year.

Asia's "Fort Knox", a private, maximum-security vault in Singapore, is for sale. Le Freeport, a repository for fine art and precious gems, has been seeking a buyer since as far back as 2017, sources said. Opened in 2010, the vault sits on a large tract of government land.

9 Spurs hungry for titles

Buoyed by a successful season with landmark milestones, upbeat English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are aiming for trophies, said captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris upon arrival in Singapore yesterday for the International Champions Cup game against Juventus.

10 Latest Michelin Guide

The fourth edition of the Michelin Guide Singapore will be released on Sept 17 at a gala dinner at Capella Hotel. The gastronomic guide by French tyre company Michelin covers cities all over the world.

