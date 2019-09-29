Afghan polls close amid fraud allegations

KABUL • Afghanistan's presidential polls closed yesterday amid fears that accusations of fraud and misconduct could overwhelm any election results, while insurgent attacks aimed at disrupting voting in the country's north and south caused dozens of casualties.

An upsurge in violence in the run-up to the elections, following the collapse of talks between the US and the Taleban to end America's longest war, had already rattled Afghanistan in the past weeks.

Yesterday, many voters expressed their fear and frustration over relentless government corruption and the widespread chaos at polling stations.

A deeply flawed election and contested result could drive the war-weary country into further chaos.

Many Afghans found incomplete voters' lists, unworkable biometric identification systems aimed at curbing fraud and, in some cases, hostile election workers.

Mr Ruhollah Nawroz, a representative of the Independent Complaints Commission tasked with monitoring the process, said the problems were countrywide. Mr Nawroz said he arrived at a polling centre in the Taimani neighbourhood of Kabul at 6am and "hour by hour, I was facing problems".

Polls opened at 7am local time and closed at 5pm after the Independent Election Commission extended polling by one hour.

Preliminary results would not be out until Oct 17, with a final vote count on Nov 7. If no candidate wins 51 per cent of the vote, a second round will be held between the two leading candidates.

Voter Hajji Faqir Bohman, who was speaking on behalf of disgruntled voters at the Taimani polling centre, said the process was so disorganised and flawed that even if his candidate wins, "I will never believe that it was a fair election".

The leading contenders are incumbent President Ashraf Ghani and his partner in the five-year-old unity government, Mr Abdullah Abdullah, who has already alleged power abuse by his opponent.

Cameras surrounded both men as they cast their ballots in the capital Kabul, with Mr Ghani telling voters they too had a responsibility to call out instances of fraud.

A young woman, Ms Shabnam Rezayee, was attacked by an election worker after she insisted on seeing the voters' list when she was told her name was not on it.

Ms Rezayee said the worker hurled abuse at her, directing insults at her ethnicity. The worker then punched and scratched her.

When the attacker left, Ms Rezayee said she found her name on the list and was able to cast her vote.

Afghans, who had queued patiently before the voting centres were opened, entered some locations to find that election officials had yet to arrive by opening time.

One of the first reports of violence came from southern Afghanistan, the former spiritual heartland of the Taleban. A bomb attack on a mosque where a polling station was located wounded 15 people, said a doctor at the main hospital in the city of Kandahar.

Mr Imam Baksh, who works as a security guard, said he was not worried about his safety as he stood waiting to tick his ballot form, but wondered whom he would vote for.

"All of them have been so disappointing for our country," he said.

In an interview with the Associated Press last week, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai, who still wields heavy influence, warned that the vote could be destabilising for the country at a time of deep political uncertainty.

