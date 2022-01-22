Action in this decade vital to win green race: WEF panel

Call for firms, states to do more to push for deeper emissions cuts, and hasten pace too

Greening the world economy is a trillion-dollar race against climate change that can be won with investment from companies and governments pushing for deeper emissions cuts, but they need to pick up the pace.

That is the warning from speakers at a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel on Thursday.

"Nobody is moving fast enough," Mr John Kerry, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, told the Accelerating and Scaling Up Climate Innovation session.

He pointed to the growing urgency to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels, as well as the need to ramp up investment in renewable energy and emerging clean technologies, and help developing countries shift away from dirtier, polluting energy.

Action needs to accelerate this decade, he said.

The United Nations climate panel said that to have a reasonable chance of limiting warming to 1.5 deg C, global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, mainly from burning fossil fuels, need to fall by about 45 per cent from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching "net zero" around 2050. The world has already warmed 1.1 deg C.

The International Energy Agency said half of the emission reductions needed to reach the 2050 climate goal rely on technologies in early development or prototype stages.

Accelerating innovation and investments this decade is critical to cutting the costs of these technologies and building green supply chains.

To that end, more than 30 companies have joined the First Movers Coalition to invest in early efforts to cut emissions in aviation, shipping, steel, cement and other sectors. The aim is to bring down the costs and support wider roll-out of, for example, greener fuels for planes and ships, and steel made using energy from cleaner green hydrogen.

Billionaire Bill Gates, whose Breakthrough Energy initiative is providing financial support to the coalition, said it is vital to quickly bring down the costs of next-generation clean technologies to compete with the fossil fuel incumbents.

And the good news is that investment in new clean tech is at an all-time high, he said.

In-person Davos forum set for May

GENEVA • The Davos summit will be held in person for the first time since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, from May 22 to 26, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said yesterday.

The WEF last month postponed the annual event, citing difficulties amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

“After all the virtual meetings taking place in the last two years, leaders from politics, business and civil society have to convene finally in person again,” WEF chief Klaus Schwab said in a statement.

The meeting will take place as long as all necessary conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of participants, the group said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

Accelerating the transition requires an end to huge subsidies to the fossil fuel industry. He said US$2.5 trillion (S$3.4 trillion) went into such subsidies over the past five years, adding: "Far more money by multiples over what's gone into renewables. We've got to change this."

A proper price on carbon was also urgently needed. Mr Kerry said no one really prices in the cost of health impacts from air pollution from coal plants or coal mines, much less the huge financial cost and loss of human lives from more intense forest fires, floods and storms fuelled by all the additional CO2 pumped into the atmosphere.

Globally, CO2 emissions from coal, oil and gas are still rising.

"Emissions have gone up in 2021. The world used 9 per cent more coal than we did in 2020. And coal is the dirtiest fuel and in most places, it's unabated," he said, referring to coal plants that do not capture and store the CO2 emitted from smokestacks.

"So we're feeding the very problem that we're trying to solve at the same time."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 22, 2022, with the headline Action in this decade vital to win green race: WEF panel.

