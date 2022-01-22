Action in this decade vital to win green race: WEF panel

Greening the world economy is a trillion-dollar race against climate change that can be won with investment from companies and governments pushing for deeper emissions cuts, but they need to pick up the pace.

That is the warning from speakers at a World Economic Forum (WEF) panel on Thursday.

"Nobody is moving fast enough," Mr John Kerry, the United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, told the Accelerating and Scaling Up Climate Innovation session.

He pointed to the growing urgency to limit global warming to 1.5 deg C above pre-industrial levels, as well as the need to ramp up investment in renewable energy and emerging clean technologies, and help developing countries shift away from dirtier, polluting energy.

Action needs to accelerate this decade, he said.

The United Nations climate panel said that to have a reasonable chance of limiting warming to 1.5 deg C, global carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, mainly from burning fossil fuels, need to fall by about 45 per cent from 2010 levels by 2030, reaching "net zero" around 2050. The world has already warmed 1.1 deg C.

The International Energy Agency said half of the emission reductions needed to reach the 2050 climate goal rely on technologies in early development or prototype stages.

Accelerating innovation and investments this decade is critical to cutting the costs of these technologies and building green supply chains.

To that end, more than 30 companies have joined the First Movers Coalition to invest in early efforts to cut emissions in aviation, shipping, steel, cement and other sectors. The aim is to bring down the costs and support wider roll-out of, for example, greener fuels for planes and ships, and steel made using energy from cleaner green hydrogen.

Billionaire Bill Gates, whose Breakthrough Energy initiative is providing financial support to the coalition, said it is vital to quickly bring down the costs of next-generation clean technologies to compete with the fossil fuel incumbents.

And the good news is that investment in new clean tech is at an all-time high, he said.