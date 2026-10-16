About 200 people rescued from unregistered South African rehab centre, police say

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JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 - About 200 people were rescued from an unregistered rehabilitation centre in South Africa on Friday, police said, with local media reporting that some had been chained and denied food.

• Police said in a statement they had arrested two people and were investigating allegations of kidnapping and breaches of health and safety regulations at the centre, while 14 people found were taken for medical treatment

• Police did not confirm reports on the condition of people found at the facility in Mpumalanga province

• Provincial police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said many of those found at the facility were from townships in Johannesburg and Rustenburg, although the information was still being investigated REUTERS