Abortion rights emerges as issue in US midterm elections

WASHINGTON • Abortion rights have suddenly emerged as an issue that could reshape the battle between Democrats and Republicans for control of Congress, following a report that conservatives on the United States Supreme Court were poised to strike down the half-century-old Roe v Wade precedent.

Politico reported on Monday night that it had obtained the initial draft majority opinion, signed by Justice Samuel Alito, that overturns the landmark 1973 Roe ruling that made the choice to seek an abortion a constitutional right for women nationwide.

Such a decision would hand Republicans a long-sought win, yet could galvanise Democrats who are facing the prospect of losing their House and Senate majorities in November.

"This decision will put women's rights and abortion rights front and centre in the elections," said Mr Geoff Garin, a pollster who advises Senate Democrats. "Up until now, many voters did not take the threat to legal abortion seriously or believe that Roe would be overturned, but now the reality of that threat will be crystal clear."

Democrats had been heading into the midterm elections hobbled by soaring inflation, the lingering coronavirus pandemic and President Joe Biden's sagging approval ratings.

Mr Biden said yesterday that he does not know whether the leaked Supreme Court ruling is genuine or reflects a final decision, but his administration will be ready to respond to protect abortion rights when a ruling is issued.

"I believe a woman's right to choose is fundamental," he said, adding that if Roe is overturned, elected officials will need to protect a woman's right to choose and voters will need to elect pro-choice officials in November.

It is unclear how a decision invalidating Roe would play among voters, especially in suburban House districts and the battleground states where control of the Senate will be determined.

"Midterm elections are generally about turnout and this type of ruling could energise the base of both parties," said Mr Doug Sosnik, White House political director under former president Bill Clinton.

Striking down Roe will magnify attention on gubernatorial and legislative races around the US, as it could return abortion rights policy to states, where it was before Roe.

"Make no mistake: reproductive rights will be on the ballot and this midterm election is more important now than ever before," the Democratic National Committee said in a statement on Monday night. "Voters will make their voices heard, we will fight back with everything we have, and Republicans will have to answer for their party's relentless attacks on Americans' rights."

The decision is one that has been sought by many Republicans. Former president Donald Trump vowed during his White House campaign to appoint justices to overturn the ruling. In office he did just that, appointing three justices who solidified the conservative majority on the court, though it is not clear how they voted.