Abe's assassination sends shock waves around the world

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe died yesterday after he was assassinated in broad daylight by a lone gunman, leaving a legacy in diplomacy and economic policy.

The 67-year-old was shot twice at 11.30am local time (10.30am in Singapore) in the western city of Nara, just after he took the stage to deliver a rally speech. He was campaigning for a Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) candidate ahead of an Upper House election tomorrow.

Despite the valiant efforts of doctors at the Nara Medical University Hospital to save him, Mr Abe was pronounced dead at 5.03pm.

He had transfusions of more than 100 units of blood during open-heart surgery, but haemorrhaged from damage to his heart.

Mr Abe's wife Akie, 60, arrived at the hospital just minutes before, having rushed halfway across the country to be by his side. The couple have no children.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, choking back tears during a eulogy, said: "Mr Abe held the heavy responsibility as prime minister of Japan, guiding the country in a difficult domestic and international environment with his outstanding leadership and ability to execute."

Describing Mr Abe as a personal friend, Mr Kishida added: "He loved the country and always acted in the interests for its future."

Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi - Mr Abe's blood brother who was adopted into Mr Abe's maternal family when he was born - described the assassination as a "blasphemy" to democracy.

He said: "My brother gave his life to politics, and it is remorseful that he was killed in this way."

The terrifying attack against Mr Abe sent shock waves throughout Japan, a country where gun attacks are hardly ever heard of.

According to the National Police Agency, there were 10 firearm-related incidents last year, one of them fatal.

Mr Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, having led from 2006 to 2007 and then from 2012 to 2020.

He elevated Japan's presence on the world stage with the namesake "Abenomics" policy to fight deflation, while cementing the nation's role in diplomacy by, among other things, lobbying for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Condolence messages poured in from across the world, with United States President Joe Biden saying he was "stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened" by the attack.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply distressed" and declared a national day of mourning today, while South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called the shooting an "unacceptable criminal act".

The gunman, identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, was arrested at the crime scene for attempted murder ahead of Mr Abe's death. He has confessed.

Yamagami, a former serviceman with the Maritime Self-Defence Force from 2002 to 2005, had fashioned a homemade weapon - a 40cm by 20cm handgun with the barrel wrapped in tape - from parts bought on the Internet.

Police sources said they found other similar weapons, as well as bomb-like explosives, in a raid of his home.