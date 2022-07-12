A whole new ballgame

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Competitors using their vintage tractors to play a game of "tracto-foot", or tractor-soccer in French, with a giant ball during the traditional harvest festival weekend in Grandfontaine, Switzerland, last Saturday.

The small municipality in the district of Porrentruy and the canton of Jura has an area of about 9 sq km and a population of around 400. More than half of the land in Grandfontaine is used for agricultural purposes.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2022, with the headline A whole new ballgame.

