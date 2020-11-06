A spoon of art to discover countryside

Hidden in the countryside of England's north-east, a giant spoon stands in a field, waiting to be discovered by those who venture into the great outdoors.

Called Eat For England, the art installation is 4.5m tall.

It was erected in 2006 on the outskirts of Cramlington, a town in Northumberland.

People can get to the spoon only via an underpass that is said to be notoriously difficult to find.

It was created by artist Bob Budd as part of an art trail that aims to entice people into the countryside.

He previously told the BBC that a field is a "very logical place for a spoon to be", because that is where food is produced.

