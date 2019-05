Members of the Friends of Zira Island and Sidon's Beach association submerging an old civil aircraft in the Mediterranean, near the island of Zira, around 600m off the shore of the southern Lebanese city of Sidon, yesterday. A number of planes as well as military vehicles are being submerged in order to build an underwater park that, according to the association, will help restore balance to marine life, enrich coral reefs and raise environmental awareness.