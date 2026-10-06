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A new trend in nuclear energy: Squeezing more power out of old plants

Upgrading old plants can often be completed in less than five years, at a fraction of the cost of building a nuclear plant from scratch.

WASHINGTON – Building a nuclear power plant is a long, hard slog. So lately, many companies are eyeing a faster, cheaper solution: Squeezing even more power out of old reactors that were built decades ago.

This process, known as a “power uprate”, involves upgrading key components inside nuclear plants such as controls, turbines or pumps so that they can generate more electricity.