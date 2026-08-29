‘A new form of US colonialism’: Venezuelans bristle at oil takeover

People outside Venezuela’s state oil firm PDVSA in Caracas in 2025. A new meme changed the company logo to PDUSA.

BOGOTA, Colombia – Many Venezuelans suspected that there was going to be a price to pay for US President Donald Trump’s brazen capture of their autocratic leader, Nicolas Maduro, who was arrested by US forces in January.

On Aug 28, that cost became clear when Trump announced that the US would be taking majority control of a vast part of Venezuela’s oil reserves – national resources long considered by many in the country to be a birthright.