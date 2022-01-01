The View From Asia

A look back at 2021, a look ahead at 2022

Asia News Network writers mull over the major events of the past year and the way ahead in the new year. Here are excerpts.

<p>epa09660624 A man walks in the main shopping area in Shanghai, China, 30 December 2021. On 30 December, the Shanghai Health Commission reported 17 imported COVID-19 cases and one local asymptomatic infection. China reported 156 new locally transmitted
A man walks in the main shopping area in Shanghai on Dec 30, 2021. PHOTO: EPA
Updated
Published
51 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

The Korea Herald, South Korea

Unlike any other year, 2021 was an especially turbulent one worldwide. In fact, together with 2020, it was one of the worst years in memory due to the continuing surge of Covid-19.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.