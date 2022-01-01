A look back at 2021, a look ahead at 2022

The Korea Herald, South Korea
Unlike any other year, 2021 was an especially turbulent one worldwide. In fact, together with 2020, it was one of the worst years in memory due to the continuing surge of Covid-19.
The Korea Herald, South Korea
Unlike any other year, 2021 was an especially turbulent one worldwide. In fact, together with 2020, it was one of the worst years in memory due to the continuing surge of Covid-19.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.