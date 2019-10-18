A life and death moment

This tense moment between predator and prey, captured by Mr Bao Yongqing, won the Chinese photographer the Wildlife Photographer of the Year award at the Natural History Museum in London on Tuesday. The image, which has since gone viral, was aptly titled "The Moment", and showed the intensity of life and death. The Tibetan fox had surprised the Himalayan marmot, which did not survive the attack, during early spring on the alpine meadowland of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, in China's Qilian Mountains National Nature Reserve. The museum described the picture as "a powerful frame of both humour and horror" that "captures the drama and intensity of nature". This year's competition drew more than 48,000 entries from 100 countries.