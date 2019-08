Women relaxing on a bed as a man played music nearby to celebrate the World Day of Laziness in Itagui, near Medellin, Colombia, on Sunday. The celebration was created in 1985, in the bustling industrial town of Itagui, to encourage stressed workers to slow down. On this day, residents take to the streets in their pyjamas, heaving pillows and mattresses with them. People spend the day lying around with absolutely nothing to do but enjoy the entertainment and relish their leisure time.