World News Day: A day to let newsmakers say how journalism changed their lives

Today, we celebrate the third annual World News Day. Across six continents, more than 150 newsrooms are marking the day.

When The Canadian Journalism Foundation launched WorldNewsDay.org three years ago, it was clear that amid full-scale assaults on the integrity of journalism, there were two important groups of voices who best tell the story of journalism - the journalists and, more importantly, our audiences.

Since the industry's earliest days, most of us have been satisfied as reporters, photographers and editors to be in the background. We were trained from day one that journalists are not the story. But in recent years, powerful forces have pushed our profession into the headlines.

Routine verbal attacks have grown into targeted physical attacks against journalists going about their daily jobs.

Camera operators, reporters and photographers may choose to go into dangerous situations, even riots, to tell their communities what is going on, but it is only in the last years that wearing the "press" identifier turns the journalist into a target.

World News Day is not intended as an industry celebration. It is instead a day to pause and give the people we have turned into stories a platform to explain how journalism made a difference in their lives.

This evening, we will revisit some of the most important moments of this incredible year for news.

Journalism is about improving the world and ensuring we talk about the need for better climate coverage, social justice and information that can save lives.

The United States' top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, who talks often about the importance of following facts and scientific evidence, will join us.

And Ms Maria Ressa, the tenacious co-founder and executive editor of Philippine news site Rappler, will convey her experience as she faces years of possible imprisonment.

Beyond the show, we have newsrooms across Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America and Oceania spending time with their audiences to discuss the importance of journalism and, perhaps above all, simply the desire to be able to access accurate information.

• David Walmsley is creator of World News Day and past chair of The Canadian Journalism Foundation.