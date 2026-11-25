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Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cathedral and its parish house stand damaged following a car bomb explosion in Villavicencio, Colombia, on Nov 24.

VILLAVICENCIO, Colombia – A bomb exploded outside regional government offices in the central Colombian city of Villavicencio, injuring 23 people, the authorities said on Nov 24 , as a wave of violence involving rebel groups and drug gangs spreads to urban areas.

The explosion occurred on the night of Nov 23 , and the authorities initially reported 19 injuries before raising the toll to 23.

Prosecutors said they were investigating whether the FARC-EMC rebel group carried out the attack.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella visited the blast site on Nov 24 and blamed the attack on Antonio Medina, a commander in the FARC-EMC group, which split from a rebel group that made peace with the government a decade ago.

“We will not negotiate with these criminals,” de la Espriella said. “We will fight them with absolute determination ... and chase them down until we have brought them to justice.”

Villavicencio, with a population of about a half a million people, is a major agricultural and commercial hub on the edge of the Amazon rainforest, where rebel groups have long fought over control of drug trafficking routes, as well as legal businesses like cattle ranches and palm plantations.

Alexander Baquero, the mayor of Villavicencio, told Colombian radio station Blu that he believed that Medina’s group could have been seeking retaliation for strikes conducted against it by the military.

The explosion destroyed windows and roofs of some buildings in the city centre. Some structures had collapsed walls that will require major repairs.

“This looks like a war zone after the blast,” said Joan Perez, whose souvenir shop was damaged.

Gladys Barragan, an optometrist, said it will take her at least a week to reopen her business.

“It’s very tough to go to bed and return to work the next day to see how your hard work has been shattered,” she said.

The latest violent incident came as de la Espriella increases military offensives against rebel groups and drug gangs, increasing air strikes and acting on intelligence that has enabled the military to capture several mid-level commanders.

Rebel groups have responded with drone attacks on police stations and military bases around the country, and have also attacked their targets with rockets made from gas cylinders and by detonating roadside bombs.

Colombia this week is marking the 10th anniversary of a historic peace agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, in which more than 14,000 fighters laid down their weapons.

The peace deal initially brought relief to rural communities that had been caught in the fighting between the military and the rebels.

But violence has once again increased in some rural areas, as smaller drug gangs and rebel groups, including the FARC-EMC, attempt to take over territory that was once controlled by the FARC.

President de la Espriella has vowed to intensify operations against rebel groups.

In a post on X, the conservative leader said that the “narco-terrorists” behind the attack in Villavicencio will “pay for every drop of blood they have shed, and for every building they have destroyed”. AP