67-year-old is China's 'oldest new mother'

BEIJING • A 67-year-old woman has given birth in China, with the parents claiming they are the country's oldest couple to conceive a baby naturally.

The woman, surnamed Tian, delivered a healthy girl by Caesarean section last Friday, Agence France-Presse yesterday reported Zaozhuang city's Maternity and Child Health Care Hospital as saying.

''The child was bestowed on the two of us by heaven,'' Tian's 68-year-old husband, surnamed Huang, told Chinese news site guancha.cn.

Tian told Jinan Times she discovered she was pregnant when she went to the hospital for a health check, adding that she did not want the baby, initially.

The hospital said it could not confirm that Tian had conceived naturally as she was already pregnant when she had her check.

The Global Times reported that the new baby girl was called ''Tianci'', meaning ''gift from heaven''.

The Jinan Times said Tian already had two children, including a son born in 1977, two years before China imposed a onechild policy to control its burgeoning population.

Reports of the birth sparked criticism on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform.

''The parents are too selfish,'' one netizen wrote.

''At their advanced age they have no ability to take care of a kid, and the pressure will be on the older siblings.''

Others wondered if the couple would be penalised for having more than the current allowance of two children. In 2016, Beijing relaxed the one-child policy, allowing families to have two.