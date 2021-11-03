6 die, scores missing after building in Nigeria collapses

At least six people have died in Nigeria's commercial capital of Lagos after the collapse of a high-rise building that was under construction, the authorities said yesterday. Four people were rescued alive and three more treated for minor injuries. Witnesses say up to 100 people are missing after the luxury residential structure crumbled, trapping workers under a pile of rubble. The building was part of three towers being built. The cheapest unit was selling for US$1.2 million (S$1.6 million).