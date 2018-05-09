6 die after Saudi-led strikes hit presidential palace in Yemeni capital

Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition bombed Yemen's presidential palace in the centre of the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa early on Monday, killing at least six people, Houthi-run media reported. The coalition, which entered Yemen's war in 2015 to push back Houthi fighters who had taken over large parts of the country, said it had meant to hit senior Houthi leaders. Two air strikes damaged the palace as well as houses and businesses nearby in the city's central Tahrir district, the SABA news agency said.

