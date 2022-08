Up to 50 million people in 45 countries are on the edge of famine and at risk of tipping over without humanitarian support, says the World Food Programme (WFP).

"Over 880,000 are struggling for survival in famine-like conditions in five countries - Afghanistan, Ethiopia (based on a 2021 assessment), Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen - that's 10 times more than five years ago," WFP regional communications officer Alessandro Abbonizio told The Sunday Times from Kenya.