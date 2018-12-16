5 of India's richest

MUKESH AMBANI

NET WORTH: US$47.3 billion

With a net worth of US$47.3 billion (S$65 billion), Mr Mukesh Ambani is India's richest man, according to Forbes magazine. He is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, a Fortune Global 500 company with interests ranging from oil and gasto telecoms and retail.

AZIM PREMJI

NET WORTH: US$21 billion

Mr Azim Premji, chairman of major IT services firm Wipro, is second on the list with US$21 billion. He is informally known as the Czar of the Indian IT Industry. In 2013, he signed The Giving Pledge, and has so far given away around half of his stakeholding in Wipro for charitable purposes.

LAKSHMI MITTAL

NET WORTH: US$18.3 billion

An Indian steel magnate based in London, Mr Lakshmi Mittal is third with a net worth of US$18.3 billion. He was third on Forbes' global rich list in 2005. He is the chairman and chief executive of ArcelorMittal.

HINDUJA BROTHERS

NET WORTH: US$18 billion

The Hinduja brothers are placed a close fourth with their worth valued at US$18 billion. Four siblings - Srichand (above), Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok - control the multinational Hinduja Group, which has interests ranging from trucks and lubricants to banking and cable television.

PALLONJI MISTRY

NET WORTH: US$15.7 billion

Mr Pallonji Mistry controls an engineering and construction firm, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group. His net worth is US$15.7 billion. The family's biggest asset, according to Forbes, is an 18.4 per cent stake in Tata Sons, holding outfit of the US$100 billion Tata Group.

Debarshi Dasgupta