4th vaccine shot raises antibodies in over-60s: Israel study

JERUSALEM • A fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine given to people aged over 60 in Israel made them three times more resistant to serious illness than thrice-vaccinated people in the same age group, Israel's Health Ministry said.

The ministry also said that the fourth shot - also known as a second booster - made people aged over 60 twice as resistant to Covid-19 infections than those in the age group who received three shots.

A preliminary study published by Israel's Sheba medical centre last Monday found that the fourth shot increases antibodies to even higher levels than the third, but "probably" not to the point that it could completely fend off the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant.

Israel began offering a fourth dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to people aged over 60 earlier this month as the Omicron variant swept the country.

The ministry said on Sunday that the study it conducted with several major Israeli universities and the Sheba centre compared 400,000 people aged over 60 who received the second booster with 600,000 people in the same age group who were given a third shot more than four months ago.

As elsewhere, Israel has seen Covid-19 cases spiral nationwide due to Omicron's spread. But it has logged no deaths from the variant.

