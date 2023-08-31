47 bodies recovered after fire in South Africa's Johannesburg: municipality

JOHANNESBURG - Forty-seven bodies have been recovered and 43 people injured in a fire in Johannesburg's central business district, the municipal government said in a post on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. REUTERS
