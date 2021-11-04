450 finance firms sign up to net-zero emissions pledge

GLASGOW • The COP26 summit has turned its attention to the finance industry's contribution to the fight against climate change, with announcements revealing that banks, asset managers and insurers representing more than US$130 trillion (S$175 trillion) of assets have signed up to net-zero commitments.

Meanwhile, Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak revealed plans to make Britain "the world's first net-zero aligned financial centre", while boosting funding for climate change.

The focus on how the world will pay for its plan to decarbonise and help vulnerable nations survive climate change followed pledges by world leaders to protect forests and curb methane emissions as the two-week summit kicked off.

An alliance championed by former central banker Mark Carney has received pledges to meet the goals set out in the Paris climate agreement by banks and asset managers representing 40 per cent of the world's financial assets.

More than 450 firms representing the US$130 trillion of assets now belong to the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (Gfanz), almost double the roughly US$70 trillion when Gfanz was launched in April, according to a progress report published by the coalition yesterday.

Signatories must commit to use science-based guidelines to reach net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century, and to provide 2030 interim goals.

Convened by the United Nations, the alliance comprises six groups spanning all corners of the financial industry.

The alliance yesterday announced that Mr Michael Bloom-berg, owner and founder of Bloomberg News parent Bloomberg LP, will co-chair Gfanz together with Mr Carney, the former Bank of England governor.

"Up until today there was not enough money to finance the transition," Mr Carney said at a discussion panel yesterday. "Today is a watershed."

What is needed now is for governments and institutions to provide net-zero aligned projects for investors to back, Mr Carney said.

In a joint op-ed yesterday, Mr Carney and Mr Bloomberg underscored the need for private sector contributions if the world is to successfully fight climate change.

"Ramping up adoption of clean energy and other sustainable infrastructure fast enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change will require trillions of dollars in new investment - likely in the ballpark of US$100 trillion," the Gfanz co-chairs wrote.

"Most of that will have to come from the private sector, especially after the enormous toll that the pandemic has taken on governmental budgets."

For Mr Carney, the announcement marks a milestone moment after he managed to get some of the world's biggest financial firms to sign up at the eleventh hour.

Mr Sunak called the commitments "historic" in a separate statement. He also used the opportunity to announce plans to make Britain, which is hosting the COP26 climate summit, "the world's first net-zero aligned financial centre."

Despite the huge headline number, sceptics question the underlying terms of the commitments.

According to French non-profit Reclaim Finance, none of the sub-alliances that make up Gfanz require signatories to stop financing fossil-fuel expansion.

And since the 2015 Paris accord was struck, global banks have funnelled US$4 trillion into oil, gas and coal, with almost half a trillion of that allocated this year alone, according to Bloomberg data.

"More than US$130 trillion and not a single rule to prevent even one dollar from being invested in the expansion of the fossil fuel sector," said Ms Lucie Pinson, executive director of Reclaim Finance. "It is worth asking if the Gfanz and its members are actually ready to lead the charge against climate change, given that they are actually slowing down the green energy revolution by keeping afloat the polluting fossil fuel industry."

Countries that have already suffered economic losses from supercharged storms or crop failures due to climate change are also desperate for separate "loss and damage" cash to help them recover.

Delegations will spend the next 11 days thrashing out details of the Paris Agreement rulebook, including rules governing carbon markets and a unified "stock take" on emissions cutting plans.

Although organisers say they want COP26 to keep the 1.5 deg C heating limit within reach, the UN says the most up-to-date climate pledges put Earth on course to warm 2.7 deg C.

