45 buses on way to Mariupol after Putin assures humanitarian access

LVIV • A convoy of Ukrainian buses set out for the southern port city of Mariupol yesterday to try to deliver humanitarian supplies and bring out civilians, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and the Red Cross said.

Ms Vereshchuk said 45 buses were en route to Mariupol after the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) confirmed Russia agreed to open a safe corridor.

In Geneva, the ICRC said its convoy was on the way to the besieged city, but called on both sides to agree on the exact terms for the safe passage of civilians.

"For logistics and security reasons, we'll be ready to lead the safe passage operation on Friday, provided all the parties agree to the exact terms, including the route, the start time and the duration," ICRC spokesman Ewan Watson said.

"It's desperately important that this operation takes place. The lives of tens of thousands of people in Mariupol depend on it."

To date in the five-week-old conflict, the ICRC has led two evacuations of civilians from the north-eastern city of Sumy.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere yesterday said Russian President Vladimir Putin had assured him, in a call at Norway's initiative, of humanitarian access to besieged civilians in Mariupol.

Mr Stoere added, however, that only actions on the ground could tell whether Russia delivers on the promises or not.

Norway, a Nato member, shares a border with Russia in the Arctic.

Mariupol's mayor said that up to 170,000 residents remained trapped, with no power and dwindling supplies.

The city, which usually has a population of more than 400,000, has been a strategic focus of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and has suffered near-constant bombardment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said thousands of people had been killed in Mariupol since Russian forces started laying siege to the port city.

"Everyone knows there is a humanitarian catastrophe there," he told Belgian lawmakers in an address via video link yesterday.

But Ukraine was seeing "a build-up of Russian forces for new strikes on the Donbass and we are preparing for that", he added, referring to the south-eastern region that Russia demands Ukraine cede to separatists. Mariupol is the main port in the region.

Meanwhile, Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said Russian forces in Ukraine are not withdrawing but regrouping. He was commenting on Moscow's announcements about a scaling down of military operations around Kyiv.

He also said the military alliance has yet to be convinced that Russia was negotiating in good faith in peace talks in Istanbul on Tuesday.

"According to our intelligence, Russian units are not withdrawing but repositioning. Russia is trying to regroup, resupply and reinforce its offensive in the Donbass region," Mr Stoltenberg told reporters in Brussels. "At the same time, Russia maintains pressure on Kyiv and other cities. So we can expect additional offensive actions, bringing even more suffering."

Britain said Russian shelling and missile strikes remain significant around Chernihiv, despite Russian statements indicating an intention to reduce military activity there.

Pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine have said they control almost all of the Lugansk region and more than half of the Donetsk region after Moscow made these territories its primary military goal.

Leader of the Donetsk separatists Denis Pushilin told Tass news agency on Wednesday that "around 55 per cent to 60 per cent" of the region's territory was under Russian control.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE