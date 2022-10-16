41 killed in Turkish coal mine blast

ISTANBUL – An explosion in a coal mine in Turkey’s northern Bartin province has killed 41 people, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said late on Saturday.

Rescuers had hoped to save one last miner who was still inside the mine and listed as missing. But their efforts fell short.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, who was at the coal mining site, said 58 of the 110 people working in the mine when the blast occurred were rescued or got out by themselves.

Earlier, he said some 110 people had been working underground when one of Turkey’s deadliest industrial accidents in years struck on Friday.

“There is still a fire going on there, miners and teams have made great sacrifices not to leave their brothers there,” Mr Soylu said at the mine.

According to Energy Minister Fatih Donmez, a fire erupted in one of the tunnels after the explosion. The tunnels affected by the blast were estimated to lie 300m and 350m below ground.

He later said the fire in the mine was largely contained, but fire isolation and cooling efforts were continuing after the incident.

Mr Soylu said one miner was discharged from hospital, while 10 were still receiving treatment in Bartin and Istanbul.

Television images showed anxious crowds – some with tears in their eyes – congregating around a damaged white building near the entrance to the pit in search of news of their loved ones.

Mr Erdogan cancelled his programme in Diyarbakir scheduled for Saturday, and will travel to the region, his communications director said.

“Our hope is that the loss of life will not increase further, that our miners will be found alive,” Mr Erdogan said in a tweet.