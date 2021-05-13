'400m at risk' as cities fail to adapt to climate change

PARIS • Hundreds of cities have no climate adaptation plans in place despite rising threats such as floods, heatwaves and pollution, according to a report that said this could put 400 million people across the world at risk.

Fast-expanding urban areas are home to more than half the population of the planet and are increasingly exposed to climate-fuelled disasters, economic shocks and health crises as the world warms, with fears that vulnerable communities will be hardest hit.

CDP, a global non-profit that collects data disclosed by companies, cities, states and regions on environmental impact, analysed over 800 cities and found 43 per cent do not have a plan to adapt to the challenges of climate change. The group was formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project.

With more and more people drawn to live in urban areas, CDP estimated that by 2030, 400 million people will be living in poorly prepared cities.

"The urgent need to act and have adaptation measures in place to keep the citizens safe is increasing together with (the urban population)," said CDP's policy director for Europe, Ms Mirjam Wolfrum.

She said 93 per cent of the cities included in the report were facing "significant threats", while 60 per cent highlighted "substantive" water security issues.

The top five hazards are flash and surface flooding, heat waves, rainstorms, extreme hot days and droughts, she said, with air pollution also a major health concern.

Ongoing adaptation strategies in the places that reported to CDP include tree planting (20 per cent), flood mapping (18 per cent) and crisis management plans like evacuation systems (14 per cent).

With cities responsible for 70 per cent of global emissions, the report said urban centres are looking at schemes like increasing the use of renewable energy and improving green spaces, transport infrastructure and recycling.

Under the 2015 Paris climate deal, countries agreed to limit global heating to 2 deg C, with a less damaging target of 1.5 deg C.

The years since have been among the hottest on record, together with severe storms, floods and wildfires across the planet.

But some cities are setting more ambitious climate targets than national governments. The report highlighted Santa Fe County in the United States, Greater Manchester in Britain and Penampang in Malaysia's Sabah state, the first city in South-east Asia to report a net zero ambition.

There has been an increase in cities taking part in the CDP's annual report, with 812 cities disclosing last year, compared to just 48 in its first study in 2011.

Ms Wolfrum attributed this to the fact that changes to the climate are increasingly visible.

"People in the city council can now feel this and see this. They are already paying billions in climate hazards and they see this as increasing," she said.

But even those with climate plans are struggling to finance them, CDP found, with a quarter of all cities citing budget shortfalls as a barrier to action.

Globally, cities said they needed at least US$72 billion (S$95 billion) to finance environmental projects, with three-quarters looking to the private sector for funding and innovation to help plug the gaps.

