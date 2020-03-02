4 new virus cases in S'pore, with 3 linked to Science Park cluster

Singapore has confirmed four new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number here to 106.

Of the four new cases, three were linked to the Wizlearn Technologies cluster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

There are now 11 cases linked to the e-learning solutions company at Science Park II that emerged as a new coronavirus cluster last Friday.

Of the new cases, two are Singaporeans, one is a Myanmar national and the last one is a Japanese.

The first three cases have no recent travel history to China, or to Daegu city and Cheongdo county in South Korea. Contact tracing is ongoing to determine if the Japanese patient has any links to the affected areas or previous cases.

Meanwhile, two patients have been discharged, said MOH, bringing the total number of patients who have recovered to 74.

MOH said that of the 32 confirmed cases still in hospital, most are stable while seven are in critical condition. To date, 3,133 close contacts have been quarantined, with 367 still serving it.

Elsewhere, the United States expanded Iran travel restrictions and raised warnings against travel to regions of South Korea and Italy, as it reported its first death from the coronavirus - a man in Washington state, which has declared a state of emergency. The US has at least 68 confirmed cases.

In South Korea, there were 586 new cases, down from Saturday's record high of 813.

China recorded 573 new cases on Saturday, the biggest daily rise in a week, as more infections emerged among prison inmates in Wuhan city.

There were 35 new deaths, down from 47 the previous day.