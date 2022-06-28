4 dead after grandstand in bullring collapses

BOGOTA • At least four people were killed and another 30 seriously injured when the grandstand at a bullring in Colombia collapsed during a popular event at which members of the public face off against small bulls, officials said.

"There are four people dead at the moment - two women, a man and a child," the governor of Tolima department, Mr Jose Ricardo Orozco, told local radio on Sunday after the incident in the central city of El Espinal.

A full three-storey section of wooden stands filled with spectators collapsed, throwing dozens of people to the ground, according to images broadcast on social media.

A video taken by someone at the scene showed people trying to escape from the stands while a bull continued to roam in the arena.

"There are about 30 people seriously injured... that's a preliminary report," Mr Orozco said, noting that emergency personnel were still evacuating the wounded to area hospitals for treatment.

Local civil defence official Luis Fernando Velez said it was not known how many people were still buried in the debris, but noted that the section of stands was full when it collapsed.

The event was part of celebrations surrounding the San Pedro festival, the most popular in the region. "We will request an investigation of the facts about what happened," Colombia's outgoing President Ivan Duque said on Twitter, expressing his solidarity with the families of those killed and hurt.

Mr Orozco said the local government would move to ban the so-called "corralejas" in which local residents try their luck in the ring, saying such bullfights were dangerous and promoted animal abuse.

Earlier this month, a person died after being gored by a bull during a corraleja in the town of Repelon.

