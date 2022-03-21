4 dead, 7 badly injured after vehicle rams into Belgian carnival troupe

BRUSSELS • A vehicle drove at high speed into Belgian carnival performers who were preparing for a parade early yesterday, killing four people and badly injuring seven others, Belgian media said.

Those in the vehicle, which local media said was a car, were detained.

The cause of the incident was not immediately known. Police could not immediately be reached for comment.

A news conference was set for 1000 GMT (6pm Singapore time), state broadcaster RTBF said.

The incident occurred in the southern Belgium village of Strepy-Bracquegnies at around 0400 GMT, it added.

News site Bel RTL cited Mayor Jacques Gobert of the neighbouring town of La Louviere as saying about 150 people were getting ready for the annual folklore parade when a "speeding car drove into the crowd"

He said: "The driver then continued on his way, but we intercepted him."

Bel RTL reporter Fabrice Collignon, who witnessed the event, said: "We heard an immense noise... and the car literally went into the group of people."

Belgium has sought to root out people suspected of militant links in the past seven years.

A Brussels-based ISIS cell was involved in attacks on Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people and on Brussels in 2016 in which 32 died.

RTBF cited the authorities as saying that 15 people had light injuries in the latest incident.

