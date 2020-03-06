300 million students stuck at home as schools shut

ROME • Almost 300 million students worldwide face weeks at home, with Italy being the latest country to shut schools over the coronavirus.

More than 95,700 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died worldwide from the virus, which by yesterday had reached about 80 countries and territories.

The vast majority of global deaths and infections are in China, where the virus first emerged late last year, prompting the country to quarantine entire cities, temporarily shut factories and close schools indefinitely.

As the virus spreads, other countries have also implemented extraordinary measures, with Unesco saying on Wednesday that 13 countries and territories have closed schools, affecting 290.5 million children. These places include China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan, France and Pakistan. Nine others have implemented localised closures.

While temporary school closures during crises are not new, Unesco chief Audrey Azoulay said "the global scale and speed of the current educational disruption is unparalleled and, if prolonged, could threaten the right to education".

Italy on Wednesday ordered schools, including daycare centres and universities, shut until March 15, ramping up its response as the national death toll rose to 107, the deadliest outbreak outside China.

South Korea - second to China in terms of infections with cases jumping past 6,000 yesterday - has postponed the start of the next term until March 23.

Ms Lee Seong-yeon, a health information manager at a hospital in Seoul, has an 11-year-old son. Working from home was never an option for her or her husband, also a hospital employee. They have more work duties than ever.

"I try to get off work at 6pm sharp, even when others at the office are still at their desks, and I run home to my son and make him dinner," said Ms Lee. "So I know there is no way I am ever going to be acknowledged for my career at work."

In Japan, nearly all schools are closed after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called for classes to be cancelled through this month and spring break, slated for late March through early April.

In Rome, Ms Cristina Tagliabue, an entrepreneur who has a two-year-old son, has turned down several job proposals because she is unable to find a babysitter.

"It's right to close schools, but that has a cost," she said. "The government could have done something for mothers."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES