300 million Covid-19 cases... and counting

GENEVA • The more infectious Omicron variant of Covid-19 appears to produce less severe disease than the globally dominant Delta strain, but should not be categorised as "mild", World Health Organisation (WHO) officials said.

Dr Janet Diaz, WHO lead on clinical management, said on Thursday that early studies showed there was a reduced risk of hospitalisation from the variant, compared with Delta.

There also appears to be a reduced risk of severity in both younger and older people, she told a media briefing from the WHO headquarters in Geneva.

The remarks on the reduced risks of severe disease aligns with other data, including studies from South Africa and England, although she did not give further details about the studies or ages of the cases analysed.

The impact on the elderly is one of the big unanswered questions about the new variant as most of the cases studied so far have been in younger people.

"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the briefing in Geneva.

"Just like previous variants, Omicron is hospitalising people, and it is killing people."

He warned of a "tsunami" of cases as global infections soar to record levels fuelled by Omicron and Delta, healthcare systems are overwhelmed, and governments struggle to tame the virus, which has killed more than 5.47 million people.

Dr Tedros repeated his call for greater equity globally in the distribution of and access to vaccines.

Based on the current rate of vaccine roll-out, 109 countries will miss the WHO's target for 70 per cent of the world's population to be fully vaccinated by July, Dr Tedros added.

That aim is seen as helping end the acute phase of the pandemic.

"Booster after booster in a small number of countries will not end a pandemic while billions remain completely unprotected," he said.

WHO adviser Bruce Aylward said 36 countries had not even reached 10 per cent vaccination cover. Among severe patients worldwide, 80 per cent were unvaccinated, he added.

In its weekly epidemiological report on Thursday, the WHO said cases increased by 71 per cent, or 9.5 million, in the week to Jan 2 from a week earlier, while deaths fell by 10 per cent, or 41,000.

Another variant, B.1.640 - first documented in multiple countries in September last year - is among those being monitored by the WHO but is not circulating widely, said the WHO's technical lead on Covid-19, Dr Maria van Kerkhove.

There are two other categories of greater significance the WHO uses to track variants: "variant of concern", which includes Delta and Omicron, and "variant of interest".

REUTERS