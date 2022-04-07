2nd booster protects seniors from infection but effect wanes fast: Study

BOSTON • A second booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine provides additional short-term protection against Omicron infections and severe illness among older adults, according to a large new study from Israel.

But the booster's effectiveness against infection in particular wanes after just four weeks and almost disappears after eight weeks.

Protection against severe illness did not ebb in the six weeks after the extra dose, but the follow-up period was too short to determine whether a second booster provided better long-term protection against severe disease than a single booster.

The study focused on adults aged 60 and older, and did not provide data on the effectiveness of a second booster in younger populations.

The findings, published on Tuesday in the New England Journal of Medicine, suggest that additional boosters are likely to provide fleeting protection against Omicron infections in older recipients, and are consistent with evidence that vaccine effectiveness against infection wanes faster than against severe disease.

"For confirmed infection, a fourth dose appeared to provide only short-term protection and a modest absolute benefit," the researchers wrote.

The results come in the midst of a debate over whether and when Americans might need additional boosters. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was set to convene a panel of outside advisers yesterday to discuss the broader US booster strategy.

The rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, which can evade some of the body's immune defences, has intensified the discussion of whether second boosters are broadly necessary.

Last month, the FDA authorised second booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for adults aged 50 and older, as well as immunocompromised people aged 12 and older.

It is likely to be a tough sell: While 66 per cent of Americans have been vaccinated, just 30 per cent have received a booster shot.

NYTIMES