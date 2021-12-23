2022 forecast to be one of the warmest on record

LONDON • The world will probably have one of the warmest years on record next year, underscoring concerns about the need to tackle climate change.

The average global temperature is anticipated to be about 1.09 deg C above pre-industrial levels, Britain's Meteorological Office said on Tuesday.

While temperatures are expected to be slightly lower than in some years since 2015, it will mark the eighth consecutive year where they exceed 1 deg C above the pre-industrial period.

Climate scientists have said global temperatures will only keep rising without drastic cuts in greenhouse gas emissions, causing weather phenomenons like heatwaves to become more frequent and threatening to cause more deaths and hurt food production.

Global crop yields could fall about 30 per cent due to climate change, while food demand is expected to jump 50 per cent in the coming decades, the United Nations has said.

That series of average temperature rises since 2015 "masks the considerable temperature variation across the world", said Dr Doug Smith, a Met Office expert in climate prediction.

"Some locations such as the Arctic have warmed by several degrees since pre-industrial times."

The UN's recent climate talks in Glasgow tried to keep the prospect alive of limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 deg C above the pre-industrial period.

The talks managed to reach some agreements on methane and carbon trading, but hopes for a clear statement to phase out coal were dashed with watered-down pledges.

The Met Office said temperatures next year would be slightly suppressed due to the influence of a La Nina weather pattern in the Pacific. A cooler winter in the region may increase appetite for liquefied natural gas in Asia, the world's biggest buyer of the fuel.

BLOOMBERG