2 potential endgames amid current acrimony

BEIJING • The United States and China have sparred repeatedly over trade, in a tit-for-tat skirmish that has shown little sign of abating. High-level talks have stalled, while both sides have been threatening further tariffs in recent days.

But amid the current acrimony, trade officials from both sides have been working on ways to try to dial down the conflict.

Two possible paths appear to be emerging. Both would deliver trade wins for US President Donald Trump and his more moderate advisers, while also letting President Xi Jinping of China push ahead with his ambitious industrial plan to build national champions in cutting-edge technologies.

The most likely endgame seems to be a stalemate, with tariffs staying in place for months or even longer. So far, the US has imposed tariffs on US$34 billion (S$46.4 billion) worth of Chinese technology goods and US$3 billion of Chinese steel and aluminium, with another US$16 billion in the offing. China has responded in kind, outlining its own plan on Wednesday for measures on US$16 billion of US goods.

While the policies have drawn loud complaints from US companies that have become reliant on imports from China, they have been forcing multinationals to rethink their supply chains and start moving them away from China. Over time, such changes could reduce the trade deficit between the two countries and limit national security concerns, two big sources of discontent for Mr Trump.

A negotiated truce is also possible. Although the two sides remain far apart, Beijing has made subtle shifts to a more conciliatory position. China now appears willing to discuss changes to its strategic plan, Made in China 2025, which the Trump administration has identified as a long-term threat to big US industries such as aircraft manufacturing, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

China's stance now is that a resolution of trade tensions must not block its further economic progress, but adjustments to Made in China 2025 could happen. The latest trade figures, which came out on Wednesday, show that Chinese exports continue to surge, giving Beijing some confidence.

"The red line is China's right to develop, not the concrete industrial policies and measures regarding Made in China 2025," said former Commerce Ministry official He Weiwen, who remains one of China's top trade experts.

To Mr Trump and his aides, China is trade enemy No. 1. In making their case, they point to large, persistent trade deficits as well as state-owned banks funding potential rivals to US giants in high-tech and advanced manufacturing. They also worry that China is engaged in a rapid military buildup that would give Beijing more heft in Asia and around the world.

The tariffs address part of the US President's concerns, mainly by reducing US companies' dependency on Chinese suppliers.

Hundreds of Western companies already have been reconsidering China's role in their supply chains, according to several people involved in such decisions. Executives are increasingly looking for ways to transfer the final assembly of goods to factories outside China, mainly in low-wage countries elsewhere in Asia or in Mexico.

Doing the final assembly outside of China will allow companies to bypass the new US tariffs. It could also start to cut the deficit with China over the next couple of years.

But these moves may not do much to the overall trade deficit of the US, rearranging it instead to other countries. Beijing will also retain a lot of leverage, given that the manufacturing of a long list of components, from wires and screws to electric motors and digital controls, will most likely remain in China.

Negotiating Made in China 2025 is more complicated. The Trump administration has called for Beijing to halt all subsidies to industries in the programme, including low-cost loans from state-owned banks; accept that the US will have some tariffs on these industries for reasons of national security; end cyber espionage aimed at stealing commercial secrets; and stop demanding that US companies share key technologies with Chinese companies.

While China is not willing to go nearly that far, it could offer some concessions that might provide an ostensible victory.

China has expressed a willingness to change parts of its industrial policy that violate global trade rules. But China's programme falls into some grey areas.

While the World Trade Organisation has many rules to prevent governments from subsidising companies directly, the rules are more vague on whether a state-run banking system can provide preferential loans. Such loans have been the core of Chinese industrial policy for many years, and continue to be under Made in China 2025.

The dilemma is whether any tweaks to Made in China 2025 would make much of a difference and appease the Trump administration.

China might also be signalling a willingness to compromise on tariffs. For much of the trade war, Beijing has matched Washington dollar for dollar on retaliatory measures.

Last week, China shifted tack. Faced with US threats of tariffs on two-fifths of China's exports to America, or US$200 billion a year, Beijing responded with a threat of tariffs on two-fifths of US exports to China, or US$60 billion a year. The change raised the question whether China might be willing to accept a compromise on tariffs linked to the share of total trade that is taxed in each direction.

China has not yet made any such offer, and on Wednesday the country's Commerce Ministry announced it would keep pace with the Trump administration's next round of tariffs - on US$16 billion of imports a year that are to take effect on Aug 23. Beijing's more cautious approach to the greater threat, of tariffs on another US$200 billion in annual imports, was also just practical: China does not even import that amount of goods from the US annually.

