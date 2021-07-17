18-year-old to join Jeff Bezos on Blue Origin space flight

WASHINGTON • Blue Origin said on Thursday that an 18-year-old paying customer will fly to space on the company's maiden-crewed space flight next Tuesday, becoming the youngest ever astronaut.

Mr Oliver Daemen, who graduated from high school last year and holds a private pilot's licence, joins Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, the tycoon's brother Mark and female aviation pioneer Wally Funk as the fourth member of the crew.

He is not, however, the winner of a US$28 million (S$37.9 million) auction followed keenly by space enthusiasts, who has asked to remain anonymous and will fly on a future mission because of a scheduling conflict, the company said.

"This marks the beginning of commercial operations for New Shepard, and Oliver represents a new generation of people who will help us build a road to space," said Blue Origin chief executive Bob Smith.

New Shepard, named for the first American astronaut in space Alan Shepard, is Blue Origin's reusable rocket system.

Mr Smith also thanked the auction winner for supporting Club for the Future, Blue Origin's foundation, which this week announced it was donating US$1 million to 19 non-profits that promote science and engineering.

Flying on New Shepard will fulfil a lifelong dream for Mr Daemen, who has been fascinated by space, the Moon and rockets since he was four, a statement said.

He plans to attend the University of Utrecht in the Netherlands to study physics and innovation management in September.

The company did not disclose Mr Daemen's nationality, but his Instagram, which had pictures of him enjoying activities like surfing, kiteboarding and diving, features comments mainly in Dutch. The ticket price has not been disclosed.

At 18 and 82, Mr Daemen and Ms Funk will be the youngest and oldest astronauts to travel to space.

Mr Bezos, the richest person in the world, is hoping to join billionaire Richard Branson in reaching space on a vessel built by a company he founded.

Mr Branson achieved the feat on a Virgin Galactic spaceship on Sunday, a landmark moment for the nascent space tourism industry.

Though Mr Bezos will go second, Blue Origin has boasted its experience is superior.

Blue Origin's rocket breaks the internationally recognised boundary of space at an altitude of 100km, while Virgin Galactic breached the 80km border that is recognised by the United States.

New Shepard reusable rockets, which launch vertically from the ground, are more eco-friendly than Virgin Galactic's air-launched spaceplane, which emits greenhouse gases and soot.

Blue Origin's ambitions also extend far beyond space tourism, with the company vying to become a major contractor for the US' National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) missions.

Currently, Nasa's leading private sector partner is Mr Elon Musk's SpaceX, which began taking astronauts to the International Space Station last year and is developing a deep space rocket for future missions to Mars.

