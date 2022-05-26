11 babies die in Senegal hospital blaze

TIVAOUANE, SENEGAL (AFP) - Eleven newborn babies have perished in a hospital fire blamed on an electrical short circuit in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane, authorities said on Thursday (May 26).

In the latest in a series of hospital deaths that have exposed the weaknesses of the nation's healthcare system, President Macky Sall announced the tragedy on Twitter just before midnight (0000 GMT).

"I have just learned with pain and dismay about the deaths of 11 newborn babies in the fire at the neonatal department of the public hospital," Mr Sall wrote.

"To their mothers and their families, I express my deepest sympathy," he tweeted.

"Where is Mohamed?" asked one of the distraught mothers outside Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in the transport hub of Tivaouane.

Her baby son was taken to the hospital ten days ago and was baptised on Monday, Mohamed's 54-year-old father Alioune Diouf said.

The city's mayor Demba Diop said the fire had been caused by "a short circuit and spread very quickly".

Local media quoted witnesses saying gas bottles exploded, preventing any rescue attempts.

Health Minister Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr was quoted in media reports also blaming an electrical fault.

'Beyond heartbroken'

The maternity unit was equipped to take care of 13 babies.

"At the time of the fire, there were 11, whom nurses were unable to save," the minister said.

Mayor Demba Diop said "three babies were saved".

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted that he was "beyond heartbroken with this tragic news.

"I'm sending my deepest condolences to the parents and families of the babies who lost their lives."

Health Minister Sarr, who had been in Geneva attending a meeting with the World Health Organisation, said "an investigation is under way to see what happened".