108 dead in crackdown on Mahsa Amini protests in Iran, say rights group

PARIS - Iranian activists called for nationwide protests on Wednesday in response to a bloody crackdown on demonstrations over Ms Mahsa Amini's death that a human rights group says has killed at least 108 people.

"Be the voice of Sanandaj," said a flier distributed by protest organisers and seen online, referring to the city in Ms Amini's home province of Kurdistan where security forces have been accused of shelling neighbourhoods.

Protests have swept Iran since Sept 16, when Ms Amini, 22, died after falling into a coma following her arrest in Teheran by the morality police for an alleged breach of the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said the crackdown on the Amini protests had left at least 108 people dead, and that the security forces killed at least another 93 people in Zahedan.

"The international community must prevent further killings in Kurdistan by issuing an immediate response," said IHR director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam.

IHR indicated its investigation into the extent of the "repression" in Kurdistan had been hampered by Internet restrictions and warned of an "impending bloody crackdown" on demonstrators.

The group said it had so far recorded 28 deaths in Mazandaran province, 14 in Kurdistan, 12 in both Gilan and West Azerbaijan, and 11 in Teheran province.

At least 28 children have been killed in the protests and hundreds more have been detained mostly in prisons for adults, said rights groups inside and outside the country.

The Teheran-based Children's Rights Protection Society, which gave the death toll for minors, condemned security forces for resorting to violence against children.

It highlighted "families being kept in the dark on their children's whereabouts, cases proceeding without lawyers and lack of children's judges and police" and said the government must be held accountable.

Revolutionary Guards deputy commander Ali Fadavi told Iranian media on Oct 5 that the "average age of the detainees from many of the recent protests was 15".

Analysts say the multi-faceted nature of the protests - ranging from street marches to student strikes to individual acts of defiance - has complicated the state's attempts to quell the movement.

This could make the protests an even bigger challenge to the authorities under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 83, than the November 2019 protests.

Mr Khamenei called anti-government protests "scattered riots" designed by the enemy, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS