1 Conflict may lead to war

Strikes conducted by Armenia and Azerbaijan on civilian areas outside the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh are threatening to spark an all-out war between the two former Soviet republics. Armenia yesterday claimed to have struck a military airport in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city.

2 More places to get tokens

The distribution of TraceTogether tokens will be ramped up from this month, as the authorities move to improve Singapore's contact tracing network. Over 100,000 tokens have been collected since the distribution exercise began at 20 community centres on Sept 14, and this will gradually be expanded to about 100 locations islandwide.

3 Willing to take lower pay

Many job seekers are now willing to accept lower salaries because of the tight employment market and difficult economic conditions brought on by the coronavirus, experts said. A Randstad Singapore survey in June and July found that over 50 per cent of respondents were willing to take on jobs with a lower salary.

4 Jokowi defends virus record

Indonesian President Joko Widodo defended his record of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, asking for no "polemics" or "commotion" amid criticism that he is putting the country's economy over public health.

5 Myth of invulnerable leader

Mr Donald Trump, sick with Covid-19, is not the only US president to face the pressure to downplay health concerns. The expectation that presidents be fighting fit has led others to mask their ailments and disabilities, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Dealing with hearing loss

The Singapore Association for the Deaf marked Singapore Sign Language Week last month with virtual sharing sessions featuring presenters who have been deaf since birth or developed hearing loss. They spoke about their experience of not letting their hearing loss hold them back.

7 MHA refutes new allegations

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last Saturday issued a statement refuting several fresh allegations levelled against it by Malaysian rights group Lawyers for Liberty (LFL). MHA was responding to a statement posted on LFL's website last Friday in which the non-governmental organisation made several allegations against the ministry.

The pandemic will further undermine the use of cash amid a shift by consumers towards e-commerce and digital payments. A report estimated that cash in Singapore will be used in 39 per cent of all transactions this year, down from 59 per cent in 2010.

9 Cavani heading to United

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani is heading to Old Trafford. The 33-year-old is set to sign a one-year deal with Manchester United, with an option for another year. Cavani, Paris Saint-Germain's all-time top scorer with 200 goals, has been without a club since leaving the French champions at the end of June.

10 Choir stays in tune virtually

Voices of Singapore is one of the first choirs to go online for virtual practices amid the pandemic. Since then, it has performed virtually for several events, including ChildAid and the President's Star Charity concerts. The choir has also been involved in medical research using music. LIFE C3

StraitsTimes Digital

VIDEO

What kids say about Covid-19

Children from four different households share what they think about mask wearing and home-based learning, and reveal what they enjoyed doing most during the circuit breaker. str.sg/blurb615

VIDEO

'Moon-gazing' flight to nowhere

Taiwan correspondent Katherine Wei joined more than 300 passengers on board EVA Air's Mid-Autumn Festival "flight to nowhere" around Taiwan to look at the full moon. str.sg/blurb616