The Jakarta administration is setting up a 2ha plot of land in Rorotan public cemetery in North Jakarta as burial space for victims of the coronavirus in Indonesia's capital city is running out. Last month, Jakarta recorded 1,372 Covid-19-related burials, marking the highest monthly rise yet.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has directed Wirecard entities to cease their payment services in Singapore, in a move that could affect businesses that use the firm's systems to process credit card transactions. Some users of Wirecard SG's pre-paid cards will be affected as well, said the regulator yesterday.

The capacity for Friday prayers in some mosques will be increased to 250, as the Islamic governing body looks to gradually double the total weekly spaces to 30,000. From next Wednesday, 19 mosques are set to increase their capacity for daily congregational prayers from 50 to 100, in line with national guidelines.

Japan's Defence Ministry yesterday requested a record 5.49 trillion yen (S$71 billion) budget for the fiscal year starting April, to build and buy more aircraft and weaponry amid rising military tensions in the region. The request is up 3.3 per cent from the initial budget for the current fiscal year, with defence spending expected to rise for the ninth consecutive year.

Valuing time is often used in transport studies to gauge how much commuters value congestion-free travel. It can be extended to studying the economic impact of Covid-19 as people spend more time working from home and on household activities, says Professor Euston Quah.



Even as dengue cases fall for the seventh consecutive week, the National Environment Agency is urging people to remain vigilant, as it has detected a small uptick in the Aedes aegypti mosquito population in recent weeks. The 593 dengue cases reported last week constituted a 56 per cent drop compared with seven weeks ago.

A long-delayed regulatory framework to level the playing field between cabbies and private-hire drivers will kick in soon. Asked for an update on the regulatory framework for the point-to-point (P2P) transport sector, the Land Transport Authority said it would start later this month.

Singapore's asset management industry registered a robust expansion last year, aided by a strong pipeline of new managers and funds seeking investment opportunities in the region. Assets supervised by Singapore-based managers grew by 15.7 per cent to reach a total of about $4 trillion by the end of last year.

While professional sports in Singapore may make a return soon, other national athletes, who are largely amateurs, are growing weary of the wait amid the Covid-19 crisis. They have not resumed full training owing to health restrictions and many have written off the rest of the year.

How has Israel, a country of just 8.6 million, managed to produce and inspire so many internationally popular television shows - especially on American TV, where it is one of the top providers of content? Screenwriter Moshe Zonder tells The Straits Times that this is a result of the country's dramatic history and having to work with limited production budgets.

