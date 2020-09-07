At the Koon Chun Sauce Factory, workers are scrambling to cover hundreds of thousands of cans with new "Made in China" labels. From November, the popular Hong Kong brand can no longer place the phrase "Made in Hong Kong" on products exported to the United States - part of Washington's response to Beijing's imposition of a new security law on the city.

As temperatures rise, Singapore is looking at how it can make its outdoor environment cooler - and it is starting this quest in the virtual world. A "digital twin" of Singapore is being built under the Cooling Singapore project, a national research initiative funded by the National Research Foundation.

3 Perils of big dengue clusters

The number of dengue cases has been tapering downwards since early last month. But there are still 326 active clusters, of which 26 are big clusters. The more people infected, the higher the chance of spread to others around them, and asymptomatic dengue cases could still be spreading dengue to others and adding to the cluster.

4 Indonesian docs hit hard

Covid-19 has taken a heavy toll on healthcare workers in Indonesia, robbing the nation of vital expertise as the number of cases soars. The Covid-19 mortality rate for doctors in Indonesia is the highest in South-east Asia, according to the Indonesian Medical Association.

The so-called Five Eyes intelligence alliance has lots of shared intelligence and expertise. Japan is interested in joining it, but the barriers to entry are formidable, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

6 Woman reunites with family

Nearly 70 years after she was given up for adoption, Madam Jenny Chow finally reunited with her biological siblings yesterday. The reunion was the first time that the 67-year-old Madam Chow, who was given up for adoption when she was three months old, met seven of her eight biological siblings.

7 HIV drugs on subsidised list

The Ministry of Health has added 16 antiretroviral drugs used for the treatment of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) to its list of subsidised drugs, making them much more affordable for thousands of Singaporeans. These drugs have been added to the Medication Assistance Fund here.

8 Firms go into mask making

Many local small and medium-sized enterprises have established surgical and reusable mask manufacturing facilities in Singapore since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. Mask production is a new revenue source for them and has increased local production capacity.

Team sports venues are especially suffering despite the reopening of Singapore's economy, owing to strict limits on numbers and safe distancing curbs to control the spread of the coronavirus. But while revenues at futsal facility operators have dived, The Cage is innovating by offering a football fitness programme for amateurs.

10 Swank in new space drama

Actress Hilary Swank says she is extremely picky when it comes to roles and had stepped back from acting to care for her ailing father after he had a lung transplant in 2014. The 46-year-old now stars in the new Netflix space drama Away, where she plays the captain of the first manned mission to Mars.

