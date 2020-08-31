1 More migrants land in Italy

A fishing boat carrying 370 migrants landed overnight on the Italian island of Lampedusa, local news agencies reported yesterday, as a nearby humanitarian ship carrying another 350 people sought a port of disembarkation. Among them were 150 people rescued in the Mediterranean by the MV Louise Michel.

2 India sees record 79k cases

India reported 78,761 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the highest daily jump in infections reported by any country since the beginning of the pandemic, as the global tally soared past 25 million. As cases spiral, countries further tightened restrictions to try and rein in the spread of the disease.

A team of doctors and researchers in Singapore has started a cardiac research programme to better understand why some patients who are hit hard by Covid-19 also suffer heart damage, and how to prevent it. The National University Heart Centre, Singapore team aims to recruit 100 Covid-19 patients

A man was shot and killed on Saturday as a large group of supporters of US President Donald Trump travelled in a caravan through downtown Portland, Oregon, which has seen nightly protests for three consecutive months. The pro-Trump rally drew hundreds of trucks full of supporters into the city.

The recent European tour of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reveals the gaps in China's charm offensive towards Europe, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal (below).

Singapore's downtown is an area where the authorities could take away road space from cars for public buses, cyclists or pedestrians, said transport experts. Doing so would bring about multiple benefits, such as revitalising street level retail and making public transport smoother and more attractive, they said.

7 1st woman in elite police unit

Sergeant Anna (not her real name) is the first woman to graduate from the Police Security Command's (SecCom) Counter Assault Unit course. The identities of these operators are kept secret. They primarily work with SecCom, an elite unit assigned to protect the president, ministers and other very important dignitaries.

8 Job cuts a worrying sign

Global corporations have announced more than 200,000 job cuts or buyouts in recent weeks, a worrying sign that more losses will come as furloughs turn into permanent layoffs. MGM Resorts International and Coca-Cola were the latest examples last Friday, joining an increasing number of companies that are trimming their workforce.

9 SA official gets the axe

Former national sprinter Poh Seng Song has been terminated from his vice-president post at Singapore Athletics (SA) and banned from holding any office for two terms. SA's management committee made the decision based on the findings of a board of inquiry. Poh's lawyers have applied to quash it.

10 New Mutants hits cinemas

The New Mutants has finally opened in cinemas. The cast and director of the film - a superhero-horror story - are relieved it is out after all the delays that plagued the film.

What it should have been

In yesterday's report, "Claims under scrutiny", the People's Association was attributed as saying that the PAP Community Foundation (PCF) had no record of donations from Mr Nelson Loh and Mr Terence Loh or their foundation towards the building of PCF Sparkletots pre-schools in the last five years. The statement was in fact from the PCF. We are sorry for the error.