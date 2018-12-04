TOP OF THE NEWS

1 UN chief sounds alarm

The world is "way off course" in its plan to prevent catastrophic climate change, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said yesterday as the COP24 summit officially opened in Poland. The World Bank, meanwhile, promised to give equal weight to curbing emissions and helping poor countries deal with the "disastrous effects" of a warming world.

2 Projected Cabinet reshuffle

Changes to Singapore's Cabinet to put younger ministers in key posts could be done in April or May after the Budget debate ends in March. But Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said that for the leadership changes to take place, the People's Action Party must win the general election first.

WORLD

3 Trump's message for Kim

United States President Donald Trump will grant North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un his wishes if he delivers on denuclearisation, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday, relaying a message given to him by the US President for the North's leader. Mr Trump had said he hoped to organise a meeting with Mr Kim for early next year.

WORLD

4 May makes case for deal

Several world leaders are keen to strike trade deals with Britain once the country is out of the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said yesterday, pressing the case for her Brexit deal before a Dec 11 vote in Parliament.

The countries, she said, included Argentina, Australia, Chile and Japan.

OPINION

5 S'pore's multiculturalism

Singaporeans sometimes take it for granted, but retired anthropology professor Margaret Chan's international students remind her how valuable the local multi-religious communities' way of living peacefully together is.

HOME

6 Fewer Sistic counters

Ticketing agent Sistic closed 11 of its 39 counters islandwide last Friday, as more customers show a preference for buying tickets online and opting for e-tickets. Scanners for e-tickets are also being used at more event venues.

HOME

7 Leadership change in Muis

There will be a new chief executive and a new senior management team for the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore. On Jan 1, the current deputy chief, Mr Esa Masood, 39, will take over from Mr Abdul Razak Hassan Maricar, 64, who is retiring after 43 years in the public service.

BUSINESS

8 Fighting financial crime

Banks are increasingly employing complex technologies in the fight against financial crime.

Their high-tech arsenals, including innovations like data analytics and artificial intelligence, are being trained on an array of criminal activities such as money laundering.

SPORT

9 Historic bowling medal

The Singapore national men's bowling team will create history today, as they are assured of at least a bronze medal at the World Bowling Men's Championships, their first in this tournament. They have qualified for the team of five semi-finals, where they will be up against the United States.

LIFE

10 F1 acts for 2019 lined up

Rock trio Muse (above), dance music veteran Fatboy Slim, reggae icons Toots And The Maytals and roots rock outfit Larkin Poe are set to perform at next year's Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix, which will take place from Sept 20 to 22.

