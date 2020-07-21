1 Trump slams protests

US President Donald Trump has condemned protests in Portland, Oregon, and violence in "Democrat-run" cities as his Republican administration moves to intervene in urban centres that he says have lost control of anti-racism protests. After a chaotic night of clashes in Portland, Mr Trump and the city's mayor traded barbs over who was to blame for the escalating unrest.

2 HK partial lockdown fears

A growing wave of coronavirus infections in Hong Kong has forced schools to extend closures and civil servants to return to working from home, amid fears that the city may be put under a partial lockdown to contain the spread of the disease. Hong Kong recorded 73 new Covid-19 cases yesterday.

The leader of South-east Asian terror group Jemaah Islamiah (JI) was sentenced to seven years' jail yesterday by an Indonesian court for inciting others to commit an act of terrorism. Para Wijayanto, 56, was named as the emir of JI in 2009. He and his wife were arrested on the outskirts of Jakarta in July last year.

4 First Arab Mars mission

The first Arab space mission to Mars, an unmanned probe dubbed Al-Amal (or Hope), blasted off from Japan yesterday on a mission to reveal more about the atmosphere of the Red Planet. The launch of the probe had twice been delayed because of bad weather.

5 Harbour for HK in the storm

Beijing is not without means to soften the blow on Hong Kong from US actions. But how effective those measures are will also depend on how the bigger US-China battle unfolds, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.

6 NDP pack collection starts

Yesterday was the first day of the two-week collection period for the Singapore Together Pack at community clubs, community centres and residents' committee centres. This year's pack comes in a tote bag and includes hand sanitiser, a thermometer and face masks.

7 14 schools to hold ballot

Children applying to 14 popular schools will have to go through balloting in the third of seven phases in the annual Primary 1 registration exercise. They include Ai Tong School, which has 29 pupils vying for nine places; Gongshang Primary, which has 33 registering for 25; and Temasek Primary, with 45 trying for 13 slots.

8 JTC launches solar tender

Industrial landlord JTC Corporation has launched a solar tender to help companies adopt solar energy and make its industrial estates more environmentally friendly. This initiative aims to fast-track solar power adoption on the rooftops of 50 JTC buildings, as well as those of its lessees, spanning about 18ha. BUSINESS B6

9 Fight for right to have a say

While athlete representation in Singapore's national sports associations is low, at 20 per cent, assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath says that competitors need to earn that right. They must be proactive, speak out and fight intelligent battles.

10 Train To Busan sequel a hit

Train To Busan: Peninsula steamrolled its way to a weekend box-office record for a South Korean film in Singapore, by taking $962,000. The movie, about a team of survivors fighting their way out of the zombie-overrun Korean peninsula, pushes the first movie in the franchise, Train To Busan, to second place. LIFE C6

VIDEO

Four hours in isolation

Journalist Shabana Begum was "admitted" to Ward@Bowyer, Singapore General Hospital's newly built Covid-19 isolation facility, for four hours before the first patients arrived. This is her account. str.sg/blurb485

VIDEO

Living in a pandemic

Actor Erwin Shah Ismail takes on the additional roles of scriptwriter and director for the 30 Days Of Art series. His short film, Views, shows how human interactions have changed amid the coronavirus pandemic. str.sg/blurb486