Thailand has warned that the final phase in the easing of the coronavirus lockdown could be postponed. The warning comes after locals travelled to other parts of the country in droves as restrictions are gradually lifted.

Singapore has to prepare for more challenging times and to live with the coronavirus for the long term, as it is not likely to go away, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

North Korea said yesterday it will sever hotlines with South Korea as the first step towards shutting down all contact with Seoul. Analysts said the threat shows that North Korea is under increasing economic pressure as the coronavirus pandemic and international sanctions take their toll.

The public outcry over America's reported plans to slash troop numbers in Germany might be premature. It may turn out that such a move is not in the United States' interest and the idea will be buried.

As Germany takes the helm of the European Union presidency next month, ground-breaking rescue packages are up for discussion that could also strengthen Brussels' power to keep wayward members in line, says global affairs correspondent Markus Ziener.

Dengue infections this year have exceeded 10,000, with the National Environment Agency saying this is the highest number of cases in the first five months of the year since 2013, the largest outbreak year in recent history.

Around 180 Housing Board lifts under the Workers' Party-run Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC) will be upgraded with better safety measures over the next 15 months. Upgrading plans are proceeding apace with this second group of lifts, even as works on the first group, which were due to be completed in April, are yet to be finished because of the halt called on most construction work due to the coronavirus outbreak.

As businesses put off recruitment amid the uncertainty brought about by Covid-19, the hiring outlook among Singapore employers for the next quarter is the weakest since 2009, a report noted yesterday. Still, 66 per cent of the 266 firms polled during the circuit breaker period expect hiring levels to return to pre-pandemic levels within the next 12 months.

The move to impose a spending cap from next year is crucial to the survival of Formula One and allows the smaller teams to compete with the big boys, Williams F1's deputy team principal Claire Williams said on the British Chamber of Commerce Singapore's official podcast on Monday.

On new documentary series Dear..., famous names such as talk-show host Oprah Winfrey, music legend Stevie Wonder and even Sesame Street character Big Bird get to read letters from fans whose lives they have dramatically changed through their work.

VIDEO

Schools reopen across East Asia

Schools in Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea have welcomed back students with various safety measures in place, including having transparent plastic dividers put up in canteens and classrooms. str.sg/blurb417

VIDEO

Slow business for Thai parlours

Massage parlours in Thailand reopened recently after partial lockdown measures were lifted. But with foreign tourists still barred from entering the country, they have had a tough time finding customers. str.sg/blurb418